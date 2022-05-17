Sorin Oprescu, wanted after being sentenced to 10 years and 8 months in prison, caught in Greece (sources)

Former mayor of Bucharest, Sorin Oprescu, wanted after being sentenced to 10 years and 8 months in prison for corruption, was allegedly caught in Athens, Greece, judicial sources stated for AGERPRES.

Oprescu was finally sentenced on Friday by the Bucharest Court of Appeal to 10 years and 8 months in prison for taking bribes, setting up an organized criminal group and abuse of office.

It is about the case in which Sorin Oprescu is accused of receiving, in September 2015, at his home in Ciolpani, the amount of 25,000 euros from his subordinate Bogdan Popa, former director of the Cemeteries Administration, money that allegedly comes from deeds of corruption.

Initially, the Bucharest Tribunal (court of first instance) sentenced Oprescu, in May 2019, to 5 years and 4 months in prison, a sentence increased by the Bucharest Court of Appeal to 10 years and 8 months, after the judges applied the aggravating form of the crime of setting up an organized criminal group.

According to the court's decision, Sorin Oprescu received 6 years and 6 months in prison for committing the crime of forming an organized criminal group; 6 years for bribe taking, 3 years in prison for abuse of office and 3 years and 6 months in prison for money laundering. Punishments were merged and, with the addition of an increase, these resulted in 10 years and 8 months in prison.

The court also ordered the special confiscation from Oprescu of the amounts of 25,000 euros, 102,400 lei and 9,500 euros.

The magistrates also decided the extended confiscation of the building located in Bucharest, Herastrau Street, bought by Sorin Oprescu through his girlfriend Adriana-Elena Nica.

In addition, the lien was maintained on the building located on Covrigarului Street, Ciolpani village, consisting of a house with an area of 526 sqm and land with an area of 895 sqm, belonging to Sorin Oprescu.

The former mayor must also pay 50,000 lei in legal costs to the state.

