SOURCES - PSD loses a MEP to Brexit: equal to USR-PLUS on the number of seats

PSD is the great loser of the 'roulette' of the 33rd MEP from Romania. Official sources told ŞTIRIPESURSE.RO that Victor Negrescu, the 9th candidate on the PSD list, will take up his mandate only after the legal withdrawal of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland from the European Union. Thus, PSD will have 8 mandates, equal to USR-PLUS, until Brexit.

The number of mandates announced by the BEC on Monday:

• PNL - 10

• PSD - 9

• Alianța 2020 USR-PLUS - 8

• ProRomânia - 2

• PMP - 2

• UDMR - 2

Official sources told STIRIPESURSE.RO that the 33rd mandate awarded by BEC is for the 9th PSD candidate, Victor Negrescu.

The PSD announced that some of the candidates would withdraw from the list to make their next standings, but no official move was announced by this time.

According to the EGO 29/2018, 33 seats will be allocated to the elections for members of Romania in the European Parliament in 2019, but the declared candidate chosen for his 33rd mandate will take over his mandate, according to the EU decision 2018/937 of the European Council, 28 June 2018 determining the composition of the European Parliament after the date on which the withdrawal of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland from the European Union will have legal effect.

