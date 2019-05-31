Sovereign Pontiff at National Cathedral: We should have the strength to forgive ourselves, to move on

Pope Francis on Friday delivered at the National Cathedral the Lord's Prayer (Our Father in Heaven) in Latin, about which he said it is a synthesis "of our identity of sons and in particular brothers who pray next to each other".

"I wish I express my gratitude and emotion for being here in this holy temple that is clustering us in unity. Jesus called the brothers Andrew and Peter to leave their nets so to become together fishermen of people. The single call is not complete is the call of the brother misses. Today, staying together, we wish to raise together, from the heart of the country, the common prayer 'Our Father in Heaven'. It is the synthesis of our identity of sons and in particular brothers who pray next to each other. The Lord's Prayer affirms the certainty of the promise made by Jesus to His disciples: 'I won't leave you orphan' and gives us the confidence to receive and accept the brother as a gift," Pope Francis said in his speech at the National Cathedral.

The Pontiff underlined that he wishes to share several words, as a training ahead of voicing the prayer "for our path of brotherhood and for Romania be always a home to all, a place of meeting, a garden where the reconciliation and communion blossom".

He asserted that every time we say "Our Father in Heaven" we stress that without saying 'our' the word 'Father' cannot exist and also talked about putting the name of God at the core of all our interests.

"So many times in our prayer we find it enough to pretend gifts and demand You things, forgetting that the most important thing is to praise Your name, to worship Your person and afterwards to recognise Your live reflection in the person of the brother You have put next to us. The world's dynamic is dictated by the logic of the money, of the interests, of power. Drowned in the more and more unleashed consumerism that is enchanting with its sparkling, yet evanescent glamour, help us Father to believe in what we pray for: to give up the easy guarantees of power, the misleading temptations of the world, the empty arrogance of the complacency, the hypocrisy of the preoccupation for appearances. Thus, we shall not lose sight of the Kingdom You are calling us to," the Pontiff added.

Pope Francis explained that when we pray for "our daily bread" we ask in fact for "the bread of memory, the grace to strengthen the common roots of our Christian identity, the indispensable roots in a time when humanity, the young generations in particular, in the middle of so many 'liquid' situations risk to feel uprooted, incapable to give a sense to existence".

His Holiness confessed about "Our Father in Heaven" that it is not a relaxing prayer, but "the cry against the famine of love of our time, against the individualism and indifference that care desecrates Your Name, Father. Help us to be hungry to give us".

The Pontiff also talked about the "courage" to commit and forgive, not only ask for the forgiveness of our mistakes.