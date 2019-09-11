Spanish constructor of Lugoj-Deva Motorway segment 3: We've opened a diplomatic conflict at the Spanish Embassy

The Spanish constructor of the Lugoj-Deva Motorway segment 3 announced the opening of a diplomatic conflict because of the manner in which the contract was terminated by the Romanian relevant authorities, and the Romanian Ambassador to Spain to be called for discussions, Fernando Lana Hernandez, the head for international constructions department at Aldesa Construccion stated on Wednesday at the Committee for Transport of the Deputies' Chamber.

"We've decided to open a diplomatic conflict at the Spanish Embassy and the Romanian Ambassador to Spain will be called for discussions, for Spain and Romania are friend countries, as our Ambassador always puts it, and this is not something that a friend country would do," Fernando Lana Hernandez said.

She also said the conflict reached up to the European Union.

"We also brought this conflict to the European Commission, where we accused Romania of discrimination against the foreign companies," the representative of Aldesa Construccion said.

In another line of thoughts, Hernandez also mentioned that, on September 6, the Spanish courts stopped the execution of the bank guarantee for the good performance of the works, and the same did the Romanian court. The guarantee was lodged with a bank in Spain "and backed the one we already had lodged with the Romanian bank." However, the BCR paid the guarantee of good performance at 19:00.

"I must tell you that, unfortunately, we have never before experienced, in any other country, what happened to us here. When our work was already done, they terminated the agreement," Fernando Lana Hernandez said.

The Committee for Transport and Infrastructure of the Deputies' Chamber on Wednesday organised a debate on the termination of the agreement for segment 3 of the Lugoj-Deva Motorway.

The National Company of Administration of Road Infrastructure (CNAIR) in end-August terminated the agreement for segment 3 of the Lugoj-Deva Motorway. The Minister of Transport, Razvan Cuc, announced that the segment 3 of the Lugoj-Deva Motorwa will be taken over by CNAIR, which will carry out the work itself, so that the motorway could still be opened to traffic.

In his turn, the general manager of CNAIR, Sorin Scarlat, specified they found no less than 60 problems along this motorway segment, between Ilia and Holdea, 21.14 kilometers, which could be a record, but he gave assurance the motorway segment will still be usable.

The constructor of segment 3 back then announced it took into consideration "very seriously" the possibility of filing a complaint against the Romanian state, over the abusive manner in which the Ministry of Transport terminated the agreement.

The constructor of the Lugoj-Deva Motorway segment 3 is the association between SC Teloxim CON SRL - Comsa SA - Aldesa Construcciones SA - SC Arcadis Eurometudes SA.