Spanish ForMin Gonzales Laya, on an official visit in Bucharest on Wednesday

The Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs, Arancha González Laya, will be on an official visit on Wednesday in Bucharest.

The visit will take place in the context of celebrating in 2021, 140 years of diplomatic relations between Romania and Spain. Furthermore, the visit will prepare the first joint reunion of the two governments, planned this year, the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) specifies.

Arancha González Laya will first meet with the head of the Government in Bucharest, Florin Citu. Then, the head of the Madrid diplomacy will have a meeting with her Romanian counterpart, Bogdan Aurescu, at the end of which the two officials will hold a joint press conference. Later, the head of the Spanish diplomacy will be received by president Klaus Iohannis, at the Cotroceni Palace.

According to MAE, this will mark the Spanish dignitary's first visit to Romania and is taking place at the invitation of her Romanian counterpart. In this context, the two ministers will tackle a series of current topics of common interest on the bilateral, European and international agenda.