Speaker Ciolacu, Ambassador Zuckerman meet to discuss project cooperation, Romania-US Strategic Partnership

Speaker of the Romanian Chamber of Deputies Marcel Ciolacu welcomed on Monday US Ambassador to Romania Adrian Zuckerman on Monday to discuss co-operation under projects of mutual interest and making significant progress under the Romania-US Strategic Partnership.

According to a press statement released by the Chamber, Ciolacu praised continuity in representation at an ambassadorial level, stressing that there is still a positive signal regarding the importance that Romania has with the US Administration."We appreciate the smooth transition of the embassy leadership, which has allowed an uninterrupted representation of the US in Romania at an embassy level. It is a strong signal regarding the importance that the United States of America attaches to Romania, and also the personal commitment of Your Excellency to the major mission that has been entrusted to you. We wish you much success throughout the activity and wish you a pleasant stay in Romania!," Ciolacu is quoted as saying in the statement.The two officials said dialogue between the two countries should continue at the same accelerated pace as of late."I can assure you of the whole friendship and openness to constructive co-operation, from the level of parliamentary dialogue, to supporting the relationships between our countries and co-operation under projects of mutual interest, as well as to making significant progresses under the Romania-US strategic partnership," said Ciolacu.He added that the Romanian Parliament is determined to contribute, according to its constitutional powers, to the creation of an environment that is friendly to business and investment by increasing the predictability and transparency of fiscal legislation and securing a stable and transparent legislative framework to the benefit of the national economy and investors.At the same time, Zuckerman is quoted as saying the United States of America is and will be Romania's best friend in the region and will provide the necessary support for deepening their strategic partnership both from a military point of view, as well as from an economic point of view and the rule of law.