Speaker Ciolacu argued in favour of clarification of president's duties in Constitution

Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Marcel Ciolacu declared on Monday that a clarification as to the president's duties should be introduced in the Constitution, as well as a constructive vote of no confidence, agerpres reports.

"In general, I believe that the Fundamental Law must strengthen the institutions so that we have a state capable of guaranteeing the rights and freedoms of its citizens. (...) Secondly, I believe that an effective government system is one that generates a mutual control between state powers and does not allow any institutional actor to concentrate power in its hands. Unfortunately, this fundamental principle has not always found its application in practice in Romania. I have often witnessed a process of personalization of power. Those who have come to hold various positions in the state have shaped the institution according to their own desires and interests. Eventually, this coercion has led to a disruption of the balance between state powers and to conflict. We need to think whether it is time to overcome the anguish of the communist dictatorship in what regards the state and the role of the president," Ciolacu said in a joint plenary solemn session of the Senate and Chamber of Deputies, dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution in force by the Constituent Assembly.

He added that a balanced system was established three decades ago for citizens to directly elect their president, but his powers were limited so that he would not become a 'dictator'.Ciolacu mentioned he would like there would be a certain interest in parliament in regulating the constructive vote of no confidence, based on the German model.