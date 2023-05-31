Speaker Ciolacu: Certain parameters, indicators on education in Law 153 were miscalculated.

The social crisis is a deduction accumulated over the years and, at the same time, the parameters and indicators regarding education haven't been taken into account very well when Law No.153/2017 regarding the salaries of personnel paid from public funds was made, Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies and Social Democratic Party (PSD) Chairman Marcel Ciolacu stated on Wednesday, told Agerpres.

"It's a deduction accumulated over several years and neglected by certain people, not me or Nicolae Ciuca, which came to us for payment. It is neither the first nor the last, as you well know. There are things that I also understand very well now from the union leaders, where this social crisis has accumulated. There were some bad decisions, at one point. It wasn't the lowest budget, nominally it was higher. (...) I think that the parameters and indicators for education haven't been taken into account very well when Law No.153 was made. That's where this dissatisfaction started," Ciolacu told Parliament.

At the end of the negotiations at the Government, Marcel Ciolacu said that the increases will be included in the new salary law.

"There will be a new salary law that will be applied in stages, so that Romania's budget is not doubled from next year. And then we agreed that, in a maximum of three years, this law will be implemented in terms of the education system and in the first year we will take into account this increase, which is in advance of this year. Nobody is talking about a 60pct increase in the first place. At the moment 1,000 RON gross have been given to each member of the teaching staff. (...) When the salary law comes into force, this amount is taken into account, not increased above this amount. From that first 40pct tranche, this amount of 1,000 RON and 400 RON for auxiliary staff shall be taken into account," the PSD leader explained.

According to him, the first installments are paid from the current budget of the Ministry of Education, and this amount will be supplemented at the rectification.

The Government will adopt on Thursday, through an emergency ordinance (OUG), an increase in salaries provided for in Law No.153/2017 by 1,000 RON gross per month for the teaching staff, representing an advance from the increase on the pay scale of the future salary law, which is to be enforced as of 1 January 2024, according to a press release from the Executive.

For the non-teaching staff in education, the salary increase will be 400 RON gross per month.