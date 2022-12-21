Speaker Ciolacu discusses with South Korean PM Han Duck-soo about Strategic Partnership

Speaker of the Deputies' Chamber Marcel Ciolacu met, in Seoul, with South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, whom he discussed with about the strategic partnership between Romania and the Republic of Korea. told Agerpres.

"Productive talks with H.E. Han Duck-soo, South Korean Prime Minister, on the progress of our Strategic Partnership. We are engaged in establishing and diversifying the Romania-Republic of Korea Defense cooperation framework agreement and to attract investments in defense manufacturing capabilities in Romania," Ciolacu wrote on Wednesday, on his Twitter page.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca and Speaker of the Deputies' Chamber Marcel Ciolacu are on an official visit to the Republic of Korea, between 21 and 23 December.