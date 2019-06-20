Speaker Ciolacu, Egyptian President El-Sisi address enhancement of joint IT, energy, intelligence projects

The enhancement of the bilateral relations and the extension of cooperation fields between Romania and Egypt are the main topics addressed on Thursday by Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Marcel Ciolacu and the President of Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, on an official visit to Romania.

The talks between the two high officials showed the two countries' interest in strengthening the joint partnerships and projects, in IT, energy and intelligence, in particular, reads a release of the Chamber of Deputies.

"Egypt is one of the most important economic partners of Romania in the Middle East and the African region, making it in 2018 the most significant outlet in Africa and Middle East for the Romanian exports. There further is a huge development potential of the bilateral relations yet not properly capitalised and I'm glad I had the opportunity of a direct dialogue with Mr. President El-Sisi, who has helped us advance the joint interest projects agenda," Marcel Ciolacu asserted, according to the source.

The topic of collaboration in education was also approached at the meeting, an occasion for the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies to send assurances regarding the policy of the Romanian National Education Ministry which is encouraging the expansion of the direct cooperation between the higher educational institutions in Romania and Egypt, as well as the joint participation in EU projects in education and training, the release adds.

The two high officials expressed intention to deepen cooperation on all bilateral topics of interest, by virtue of over 100 years of diplomatic and friendship relations binding the two countries, the source reads.