Speaker Dragnea says he was bothered by President's attitude regarding latest awful disclosures

Speaker of the Chambers of Deputies and Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Liviu Dragnea reconfirmed on Thursday his support for Justice Minister Tudorel Toader, regarding the latter's demarche at the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) in respect to President Klaus Iohannis' refusal to dismiss prosecutor-in-chief of the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) Laura Codruta Kovesi from office and said that the head of state's attitude "regarding the awful disclosures which surfaced over the past days" bugged him.

"Mr Tudorel Toader is a law school professor, he has a PhD in law and he is a former judge, a former judge at the CCR, a member of the Venice Commission, a man with a high legal and constitutional training. I have great confidence in this man's argumentation. I said it and I still say that I offer him my full support for his demarche. And I am convinced that even the Prime Minister will offer him her support and the entire Government. If Mr Tudorel Toader said he is to notify the CCR that means he has very serious and strong arguments and he doesn't do it [the notification of the CCR] for some personal reasons," Dragnea told Antena 3 private television station.He added that the Gov't endorses the Justice Minister in the demarche he is to carry out with the CCR regarding the refusal of President Klaus Iohannis to remover prosecutor-in-chief of the DNA Laura codruta Kovesi from office and added that not this decision of the head of state bothered him."I wasn't bothered by the refusal to dismiss [Laura Codruta Kovesi] from office, but by the president's attitude concerning the awful disclosures which surfaced over the past days. I mean, one cannot pretend not to understand the gravity of these disclosures, one cannot pretend that this system didn't work, but on the contrary, it worked very bad and generated many abuses. I don't know what was the president's attitude, it's his choice, some people say there were electoral reasons involved (...) but I'm not really interested in this. I was bothered by this rather passive attitude regarding the outrageousness of the disclosures which surfaced," the PSD chairman mentioned.

AGERPRES .