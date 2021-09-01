Speaker Orban: Chairman of Moldova's Parliament's visit to Romania is a historic one

The visit to Romania by Chairman of the Parliament of Moldova Igor Grosu is a historic one, said on Wednesday Speaker of Romania's Chamber of Deputies Ludovic Orban.

"This is the first official visit of Chairman Grosu to a country and this first visit takes place in Romania. I am very happy to be the speaker of the Chamber that hosts this visit, which I consider historic, because in Chisinau, in Parliament in Chisinau there is practically, at present, a very clear majority that has sent and continues to send signals of democratisation, European integration and friendly, fraternal collaboration between Moldova and Romania," Orban said after a meeting at Parliament House with Grosu.

Orban added that the visit includes many places, adding that he convened, together with the President of the Romanian Senate, a solemn sitting in which Grosu will address the Romanian Parliament.Grosu said in his turn that it is natural for the first visit he pays in this capacity to be to Romania, mentioning that he wants to "set concrete objectives.""I am honoured to pay this visit to Bucharest; it is my first visit as chairman of the Parliament of the Republic of Moldova, I wanted to come with my colleagues, chairs of parliamentary committees, to establish a direct relationship at parliamentary level. I also take this opportunity to discuss with Senate officials to set some very pragmatic and concrete objectives, because beyond the common linguistic, national and so on affection, people on both banks of the Prut ask us for concrete things, which should materialise in infrastructure projects, in joint projects not only at the level of governments, but also of local public administrations.That's how we set to use the time we have here in Bucharest, and once again I want to thank you for your invitation. I really wanted our first visit to be to Bucharest, as it is natural," said Grosu.Grosu and a parliamentary delegation are paying an official visit to Bucharest until September 2 on Orban's invitation to participate in the opening of the Romanian Parliament's second ordinary session of the year.