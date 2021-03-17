Speaker Orban: Romania can soon exit from under CVM

The Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Ludovic Orban, declared on Wednesday that Romania will soon be able to exist the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (CVM), mentioning that the perspectives regarding the rule of law evolution are "very good" for the governing coalition, according to AGERPRES.

Orban specified that for the video-conference on Wednesday, with the deputy chairman of the European Commission Vera Jourova, there will be discussions regarding the CVM report for 2020.

"We will have a video-conference today with the deputy chairman of the European Commission responsible for values and transparency. At this video-conference there will be representatives of Parliament, the leadership of the two Chambers of Parliament, the legal committees, the European affairs committees, for discussing the 2020 report regarding the evolution of the rule of law and to pencil in the perspectives regarding the evolution of Romania's rule of law, which, from our perspective, is very good," Ludovic Orban said.

He added that for the governing coalition, the rule of law, the independence of justice and equality before the law represent a priority.

"We are convinced that Romania will soon be able to exit from under the CVM based on the recommendations of the European Commission. I do not like giving out terms, but what is important for us is to take the necessary steps, such as: abolish the special Section, improve legislation in the penal field, the penal codes, improve legislation regarding the three laws of Justice, which are extremely important for the governing coalition and which we will be doing," Orban said.