Speaker Orban: Romania's objective, local integration of military equipment production, in context of trans-Atlantic commitments

Romania's objective needs to be local integration, as much as possible, of military equipment production, in the context of trans-Atlantic commitments, said, on Tuesday, the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Ludovic Orban, after a meeting with a delegation of the Israel Aerospace Industries company.

"I had a meeting today with the representatives of the largest company held by the Israeli State in the field of Defence, Israel Aerospace Industries. We discussed about the possibilities of cooperation and partnership in this field with the local industry. Romania's objective needs to be the local integration, as much as possible, of the production of military equipment, in the context of trans-Atlantic commitments," Orban wrote on Facebook.

The meeting took place at the Parliament Palace, reports agerpres.