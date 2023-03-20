Speeh Hidroelectrica, fined 400,000 RON for deficiencies in contracts with end customers

Electricity supplier Speeh Hidroelectrica has been fined 400,000 RON, double the maximum provided for by law, following an extensive control action carried out by the Romanian Energy Regulatory Authority (ANRE).

Thus, deficiencies were found in the supplier's activity, which consisted of: failure to issue invoices for the amounts of electricity supplied to the 482,638 final customers in the portfolio, for each billing period and within the timeframe stipulated in the electricity supply contracts concluded with them; failure to send or delay in sending replies to requests made by customers; failure to conclude or failure to comply with the deadline for the conclusion of the electricity supply contract following the customer's acceptance of the supply conditions and submission of the necessary documentation.

ANRE constantly monitored the activity of Speeh Hidroelectrica throughout 2022, and there were 71 civil sanctions in the amount of 365,000 RON imposed on the supplier for similar deeds.

ANRE representatives state that they will continue to monitor the behaviour of all electricity and natural gas suppliers in relation to end customers to ensure that their rights are respected.AGERPRES