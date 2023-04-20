Spotlight - Bucharest International Light Festival to kick off on April 21

The Spotlight - Bucharest International Light Festival starts on Friday in Bucharest with video mapping shows, light projections and multimedia installations from France, Austria, Hungary and Romania, according to organsier ARCUB.

The seventh edition of the Spotlight Festival - Geometry of the City will take place between April 21 and 23 offering visitors new experiences and premiere locations.

The Spotlight Festival is organised by the Bucharest City Hall, through ARCUB - the Cultural Centre of Bucharest City, together with the Directorate of Culture, Education, and Tourism, with support from the General Directorate of Landscape Architecture and Public Monuments, being a member of the International Light Festivals Organisation.

Among the large three-dimensional installations on display is Neutrino, created by Circus Lumineszenz of Austria, a large-scale reproduction of a subatomic particle that generates an impressive play of light, colour and sound. The spectacular installations of the Talking Heads (Limelight, Hungary) replace facial muscles with over 4,000 LEDs and reproduce a varied range of emotions through light and colour. After travelling to light festivals in Amsterdam, New York, London and Niagara Falls, the Talking Heads stop in George Enescu Square for a lesson in communication without words

The creators of one of the most photographed installations of last year's edition, Kaustik, has prepared a new 360-degree visual experience with a Roller Coaster before the National Arts Museum of Romania, where people are invited to walk inside hundreds of LED lights that create a flow of light and recreate the strong sensations of a rollercoaster. Not to be missed is the impressive Construct installation at Kraft Market, also by Kaustik.

The Kretzulescu Park will be populated by giant Lotus flowers (Module, France) that offer the public the experience of a poetic walk in which light blends harmoniously with sound. And the French of Aerosculpture are experimenting with light to create the flowers of a kinetic installation, which can be admired at the Renaissance Memorial in Revolutiei Square.

Sweet Damage Crew graffiti artists join urban artist Pisica Patrata and illustrator Matei Branea to transform the Telephone Palace into a different visual spectacle every day of the festival. For the first day of the festival, Pisica Patrata has prepared the projection of Pisica Patrata, the square cat, on the Telephone Palace, and on Saturday, creator of animation film, comics and illustration Matei Branea will project, also on the facade of Telephone Palace the work Energoropa, in which Europe is represented as a goddess and energy of nature.

For the first time at the Spotlight Festival, the Sweet Damage Crew replace sprays and brushes with light art, street art with light projections and exhibit for the first time on the Art Deco architecture of the Telephone Palace on the last day of the festival.

One of the most anticipated moments at the Spotlight Festival, the video mapping show on the National Military Club, is created this year by Vali Chincisan, winner of the "800th anniversary University of Salamanca 2018" award.

The most awarded multimedia and video mapping studio in Romania, the winner of the Spotlight 2018 video mapping contest, Mindscape Studio returns to the seventh edition of the Spotlight with two video mapping works on the facade of the Odeon Theatre House.

Participating for the first time in the Spotlight Festival, the Madrigal - Marin Constantin National Chamber Choir collaborates with the Mindscape Studio for the video mapping work Madrigal 60 marking the 60th anniversary of the choir.

Among the surprises of the Spotlight - Geometry of the City is the presence of one of the most acclaimed artists of the new hyperrealist wave, Roman Tolici, who exhibits a work from one of his most spectacular series on the facade of the InterContinental Athenee Palace Bucharest Hotel. Entitled One Song, the work creates an enchanting space in the middle of the city with a summer scene, captured in the oldest public garden in Bucharest, the Cismigiu Park.

A series of statues come to life with the help of light projections and video mapping sessions prepared by Les Ateliers Nomad for the Living Statues campaign, initiated by the General Directorate of Landscape Architecture and Public Monuments.

Before the Central University Library, the equestrian statue of Carol I acquires new dimensions through a video mapping session by Les Ateliers Nomad.

The first new media art gallery in Romania, One Night Gallery, participates for the second time in the Spotlight Festival, this time with the installations made by Albert Kaan and Misha Diaconu.

The Discoball installation at the Muzica Store keeps the festive atmosphere alive, and the Catwalk installation shines the spotlight on the Spotlight public.

Another hotspot of the festival is the Gabroveni Inn in downtown Bucharest, the headquarters of ARCUB, which hosts the Stairway to Heaven light installation by Les Ateliers Nomad.AGERPRES