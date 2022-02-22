SRI Director: Cyber attacks, espionage activities and 'fake news' phenomenon intensified

Cyber attacks, espionage activities and those associated with the "fake news" phenomenon have intensified recently, given the regional context, said the director of the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI), Eduard Hellvig, present, on Tuesday, at the meeting of the Joint Standing Committee of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate for the exercise of parliamentary control over the activity of Romanian Intelligence Service, informs a SRI release.

At the request of the parliamentary committee, Hellvig presented a security analysis in the light of SRI's legal responsibilities and in the context of the tense situation in Ukraine.

In this context, he also presented an analysis of the security risks to which Romania could be exposed in the next period, depending on external factors, Agerpres.ro informs.

"Stressed before the members of the committee were the importance and the real need to update the package of laws on national security, especially since the regional security environment is in a continuous dynamic," reads the release.

According to the release, "SRI informed the legal beneficiaries consistently and early, according to the competencies provided by law, on the topics discussed during this meeting and reiterates its determination to continue working in the interest of the Romanian state and its citizens, in close contact with other institutions empowered to preserve national security."