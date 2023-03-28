Stanford University researcher Sergiu Pasca decorated by President Klaus Iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis signed, on Tuesday, several decoration decrees, among those decorated being the researcher Sergiu Pasca, told Agerpres.

The head of state conferred the National Order "For Merit" in the rank of Officer to Sergiu Pasca - physician, researcher, professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Stanford University in the United States of America, "as a token of high appreciation for the excellence he has shown in his teaching and internationally acclaimed research work, contributing to a better understanding of brain diseases, and to the identification of innovative treatments, informs the Presidential Administration.

President Klaus Iohannis also conferred the Order "Virtutea Maritima" (The Maritime Virtue - ed.n.) in the rank of Knight, with peace insignia for the military, to Rear Admiral Marian Savulescu "as a token of appreciation for the outstanding services he has rendered to the military institution and for the professionalism he has shown in successfully carrying out missions of great complexity and responsibility, for the moral integrity he has demonstrated throughout his military career".

The president also conferred the National Order "For Merit" in the rank of Knight, with peace insignia for the military, to the Battle Flag of the 191st Infantry Battalion Colonel Radu Golescu "as a token of appreciation for the important results obtained by the unit's personnel in conducting specific missions, for the contribution to promoting the Romanian Army's image".