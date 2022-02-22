Steven Greenway to take over leadership of Blue Air, starting March 1, 2022

Steven Greenway will take over the leadership of charter air operator Blue Air, starting with March 1, 2022, in order to coordinate the relaunch of the operations after the pandemic, the airline announced on Tuesday, Agerpres reports.

Greenway takes over as CEO of Blue Air from Oana Petrescu, who will continue her mission at Blue Air as Chairman of the Board.The new CEO has over 25 years of experience in the low-cost aviation industry - in Europe as well as in the United States, Australia and Canada, in companies such as Swoop, WestJet, Scoot, SkyEurope, Virgin Blue, Virgin Atlantic or Qantas.After two years in which Blue Air has continuously adjusted its operating level, fleet size, IT systems, network served, and invested in improving the travel experience of its passengers, the company is ready to begin a new stage of development, the operator's press release informs.With the new Boeing 737-8 MAX aircraft to be received this year, Blue Air will become one of the companies with the newest fleets in Europe.Blue Air is the largest Romanian airline in terms of the number of passengers carried, with an Ultra-Low-Cost (ULC) business model and a passenger-centered approach. With a team of about 800 professionals, the company operates Boeing 737 aircraft. In its 17 years of operation, Blue Air has carried over 32 million passengers and flown over 340 million kilometers. The company is certified IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) for exceptional operating standards and is a full IATA member.