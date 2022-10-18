Stock exchange closes Tuesday's session higher

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Tuesday's session higher on almost all indices, and the value of transactions stood at 33.44 million lei (6.77 million euros).

The main BET index appreciated by 1.55%, up to 10,953.44 points, and BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 37 shares on the Stock Exchange, recorded a similar increase of 1.55%.

At the same time, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid titles, ended with an advance of 1.41%, while the index of SIFs, BET-FI, appreciated by 0.33%.

The BET-BK index, the yield benchmark of investment funds, ended the session up by 1.31%, and the BET-NG, which measures the performance of the ten energy and utility companies, recorded an increase of 1.93%.

In contrast, the BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, registered a decrease of 0.86%.

On the Regulated Market, the most traded were Fondul Proprietatea's shares, with 7.472 million lei, followed by OMV Petrom's securities, which generated exchanges worth 4.346 million lei, and those of BVB - 4.005 million lei.

The best developments were registered by UCM Resita (+14.29%), Orsova Naval Shipyard (+10.50%) and Condmag (+10%).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by Bittnet Systems (-2.24%), Romcarbon (-2.18%) and SIF Oltenia (-1.45%). AGERPRES