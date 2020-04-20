Strategic Communication Group: Nine other deaths from COVID-19; total death toll - 469

Nine other deaths were registered due to the new coronavirus, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Monday.

* Death 461Woman, 69 years old, from Mehedinti county.Date of admission: 05.04.2020 in the Emergency County Hospital Drobeta-Turnu Severin - the pneumology section, transferred on 07.04.2020 to the infectious diseases section and then to the Clinical Hospital for Infectious Diseases Craiova - ICU.Date of harvest: 05.04.2020.Confirmation date: 07.04.202Close contact with a confirmed case (at home).Date of death: 20.04.2020.Comorbidities: chronic kidney disease, obesity, type II diabetes.* Death 462Man, 70 years old from Botosani County.Date of admission: 15.04.2020, at Botosani County Emergency Hospital, with ischemic stroke.He had a previous hospitalization (29-31.03.2020) in the pneumology section of Botosani County Emergency Hospital.Date of harvest: 16.04.2020.Confirmation date: 17.04.2020, at Botosani County Emergency Hospital.Date of death: 19.04.2020.Comorbidities: Recurrent haemoptysis, bronchiectasis, Parkinson's disease* Death 463Man, 72 years old from Botosani County.Date of admission: 16.04.2020, at Botosani County Emergency Hospital - symptomatic sent from Botosani Dialysis Center.Date of harvest: 16.04.2020.Confirmation date: 17.04.2020, at Botosani County Emergency Hospital.Date of death: 19.04.2020.Comorbidities: type II diabetes, mixed nephropathy, bilateral hydronephrosis* Death 464Woman, 68 years old from Vrancea county.Hospitalized in the nephrology section of Focsani County Emergency Hospital, she was a contact with a confirmed case from the medical staff, transferred to the Adjud Hospital - COVID support hospital on 09.04.2020 and from 11.04.2020, on the ICU of Adjud Hospital.On 15.04.2020, she is transferred to the nephrology section of the Focsani County Emergency Hospital for dialysis, then to the ICU.Date of harvest: 09.04.2020.Confirmation date: 10.04.2020, at the Iasi Clinical Hospital for Infectious Diseases.Date of death: 19.04.2020.Comorbidities: chronic kidney disease, chronic dialysis.* Death 465Man, 64 years old from Vrancea County.Admitted in the period 03-08.04.2020 on the cardiology section of the Focsani County Emergency Hospital; is admitted on 12.04.2020 to Monza Bucharest Hospital for heart disease.Date of harvest: 12.04.2020.Confirmation date: 13.04.2020Date of death: 19.04.2020.Comorbidities: heart disease.* Death 466Man, 76 years old from Suceava County.Date of admission: 03.04.2020, at the Suceava County Emergency Hospital.Date of harvest: 10.04.2020.Confirmation date: 12.04.2020Date of death: 18.04.2020.Comorbidities: melanoma operated on with brain and lung metastases.* Death 467Man, 79 years old from Suceava County.Date of admission: 14.04.2020, at the County Emergency Hospital Suceava - neurology section.Date of harvest: 14.04.2020.Confirmation date: 15.04.2020Date of death: 19.04.2020.Comorbidities: Ischemic stroke, right hemiplegia.* Death 468Man, 72 years old from Constanta County.Date of hospitalization: 01.04.2020, at the Constanta Clinical Hospital of Infectious Diseases, transferred on 07.04.2020 on the ICU.Date of harvest: 01.04.2020.Confirmation date: 01.04.2020Date of death: 19.04.2020.Comorbidities: type II diabetes, high blood pressure.* Death 469Woman, 67 years old from Sibiu County.On 18.04.2020 she went to Sibiu County Clinical Hospital with dyspnoea.Date of harvest: 18.04.2020.Confirmation date: 19.04.2020Date of death: 19.04.2020.Comorbidities: high blood pressure, left mastectomy, total thyroidectomy.