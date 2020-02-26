Strategic Communication Group/No Romanian has been confirmed with new coronavirus

So far no Romanian has been confirmed with the new coronavirus (COVID-19), 26 people being quarantined, and 2,077 - monitored at home, says the Strategic Communication Group.

According to the quoted source, at the moment, at the "Matei Bals" Institute, 32 samples are being analyzed from persons coming from the areas visited by the Italian citizen who was tested positive by the Italian authorities.

"In the last 24 hours as many as 137 phone calls have been made to the 112 emergency hotline (most in Bucharest - 44) regarding the coronavirus. We recommend citizens to call the emergency number only if they come from the affected areas or were in contact with people coming from there. For useful information, we recommend citizens to be informed permanently via the official channels of the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Department for Emergency Situations," the Strategic Communication Group shows in a release.

"Regarding the Romanian citizens in the affected areas of Italy, we mention that in the Lombardy region there are about 200,000 Romanian citizens, and in the Veneto region about 120,000," says the quoted source.

As the purchase of specific equipment, the Strategic Communication Group states that on Wednesday morning, 10 offers for thermal scanners were submitted to the National Agency for Public Procurement, within the Ministry of Public Finances, and negotiations will be carried today.

"In the context of applying the necessary measures for the prevention and control of infections with the new coronavirus, the national authorities with responsibilities in managing this type of event are permanently monitoring the situation at national and international level," reads the release.