Stroe: A stone related to Romania's credibility - removed by vote in the Chamber of Deputies to abolish the SIIJ

National Liberal Party (PNL) spokesman Ionut Stroe said that by the vote in the Chamber of Deputies on Monday on the bill to abolish the Criminal Investigation Section in the Judiciary, "a stone related to credibility and the image of Romania" has been removed.

He added that the package of laws in the judiciary will soon be "repaired".

"A stone related to Romania's credibility and image has been removed today. The famous 'Special Section', created by Dragnea, was abolished by vote in the Chamber of Deputies. It was a priority of the PNL from the very beginning to get rid of this Justice Crimes Section, an instrument that had been thought of as a political weapon, an institution incompatible with European values," Stroe wrote on Facebook on Monday.

According to him, the Minister of Justice, Catalin Predoiu, drew up a good bill, okayed by the Parliament, by the Superior Magistracy Council and which took into account all the European recommendations.

Ionut Stroe mentioned that the PNL will make every effort for the bill to be quickly adopted by the Senate and then promulgated, Agerpres.ro informs.

"It is a promise kept, with a quick vote in the Chamber, and I assure you that the PNL will make every effort to get the bill through the Senate as soon as possible and promulgate it. Corruption cases in the Judiciary will not remain in the air, but will be taken over and investigated by 42 prosecutors - 12 from the Criminal Prosecution Section of the General Prosecutor's Office and 30 from the Prosecutor's Offices of the Courts of Appeal, in a new system built on the functioning model of the European Public Prosecutor's Office. We will soon honor the other promise to repair the package of laws in Justice, promoted by the same Dragnea", concluded Stroe.