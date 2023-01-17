Strong blizzards to sweep through Southern Carpathians; strong winds, rain in Apuseni, Eastern Carpathians

The National Weather Administration (ANM) on Tuesday issued a code red weather warning of strong blizzards at elevations of over 1,800 metres in the Southern Carpathians and a code orange of forceful winds and significant precipitation at elevations over 1,800 metres in the Apuseni Mountains and the northern parts of the Eastern Carpathians, as well as at elevations between 1,500 and 1,800 metres in the Southern Carpathians, both to come into effect today at 22:00hrs, told Agerpres.

At the same time, at 11:00hrs, a code yellow warning came into force of rapid changes in wind force and abundant rain showers in the mountainous area and in the counties of Banat, Crisana, Maramures, Dobrogea and northwestern Transylvania.

According to the ANM, between January 17, 22:00hrs and January 18, 14:00hrs, the areas at elevations of over 1,800 metres will be under a code yellow warning of strong blizzards in the Southern Carpathians, with wind gusts of over 120 - 140 km /h, and visibility down to zero. The counties under the code red are Prahova, Brasov, Arges, Sibiu, Dambovita, Valcea, Gorj, Hunedoara, Alba and Caras-Severin.

Also from 22:00hrs today until Wednesday at 14:00hrs, a code orange warning will be in force for wind and abundant rainfall at elevations above 1,800 metres in the Apuseni Mountains and in the northern parts of the Eastern Carpathians, where there will be strong blizzards (gusts of over 100 - 110 km/h), while at elevations of between 1,500 metres and 1,800 metres in the Southern Carpathians there will be quick changes in wind force (gusts over 100 - 110 km/h) and mixed precipitation.

Significant amounts of precipitation will build up, of 30 - 50 l/sq.m to over 60 - 70 l/sq.m.

Winds will stay strong until January 18.

The counties under this code are Alba, Cluj, Bihor, Arad, Maramures, Bistrita-Nasaud and Suceava.

Throughout Wednesday afternoon at 18:00hrs, a code yellow warning of rain and winds will be in place in the mountains, in Banat, Crisana, Maramures, Dobrogea and in the north-western parts of Transylvania, where the wind is expected to pick up at 55 - 75 km/h.

In the mountainous area, precipitation on the ground will build up to 25 - 40 l/sq.m. Mixed precipitation is forecast for areas at elevations past 1,500 metres.

Shorter spells of rain are also expected elsewhere in Romania, especially the western half. From the Wednesday (January 18) evening, winds will die down starting from the western regions.

The counties under the code yellow are Tulcea, Constanta, Buzau, Brasov, Covasna, Harghita, Mures, Vrancea, Bacau, Neamt, Maramures, Satu Mare, Salaj, Bihor, Arad, Hunedoara, Timis, Caras-Severin and Mehedinti.