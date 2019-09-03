 
     
Student wins in court right to sit for baccalaureate exam, emerges county top achiever so far

bacalaureat

An Alba highschool graduate who was kicked out of the June session baccalaureate exam because her phone rang during the English language oral test has won in court the right to sit for the baccalaureate in this autumn session and not over two years. The girl scored highest in the county, with above 9 grades in the written tests.

A graduate of the "Regina Maria" Arts High School, with a major in Plastic and Decorative Arts, the student was kicked out of the June baccalaureate session for fraud attempt, after her phone rang during the oral English test. The girl sued the Alba County School Inspectorate, arguing that she had been called to sit the exam sooner than scheduled and that in the haste and emotion of the moment, she forgot her cell phone in the back pocket of her pants.

The Alba Court upheld the girl's request and ordered the suspension of the enforcement of the sanctioning report until the final settlement of the administrative lawsuit, which is subject to another case before the Alba Court.

The Alba Court ruling was enforceable, so that the student was able to sit for the baccalaureate exam in the autumn session, instead of having to wait for two years to be able to take the exam.

According to the results posted on Tuesday, in the written tests she scored 9.25 in Romanian, 9.25 in History and 9.80 in Logic, argumentation and communication, making her the highest achiever in the county so far. The girl was scheduled to sit the English language proficiency assessment test on Tuesday.

