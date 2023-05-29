Students' representatives ask government to materialize teachers' proposals as urgently as possible

The representatives of the National Council of Students (CNE) requested, on Monday, in an open letter addressed to the prime minister Nicolae Ciuca and the minister of Education, Ligia Deca, the implementation of all the proposals coming from the teachers in Romania as urgently as possible and the establishment of an emergency procedure for enrolling students in the exam of baccalaureate.

"Today should start the registration for the baccalaureate exam, the first stage of the calendar of the most important national exams. But, unfortunately, some students in Romania will not have this possibility, taking into account the whole context in which we find ourselves and the probability that the human resources of some educational units do not allow the optimal organization of this process. At the same time, the end of next week marks, at least theoretically, according to the calendar in force, the end of the courses for the 12th grade students. The voices of these students, who do not yet know the way in which their school situation will be completed, must be listened to in parallel with our support, of all, for the teaching staff. In this sense, we ask you to materialize all the proposals coming from the teachers in Romania as urgently as possible. We also want that, in the short term, an emergency procedure should be established for enrolling students in the baccalaureate exam," the CNE states in a press release.

According to the cited source, situations may arise in which certain students from different classes and educational units will not be able to register for the baccalaureate.

CNE maintains that the only way to return to normality and the initial calendar of national exams is the "real" involvement of the Romanian government in restoring balance in the education sector.AGERPRES