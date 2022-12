Students are resuming classes on Monday after the short holiday last week.

They had days off Wednesday and Thursday, November 30 and December 1, as these are national holidays in Romania - Saint Andrew and the National Day of Romania, respectively.

For the first time this year, the school year is divided into five modules and five holidays.

The next holiday is scheduled for December 23, 2022 - January 8, 2023, told Agerpres.