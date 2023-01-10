Study to be carried out on impact of a wolves reintroduction in Macinului Mountains

The Administration of the Macinului Mountains National Park (APNMM) has taken the first steps to conclude partnerships with specialized institutions in order to carry out a study that will reveal the impact on the jackal population of the reintroduction of a pack of wolves into the reserve, told Agerpres.

The head of the APNMM, Viorel Rosca, told AGERPRES that the decision taken at the end of last year by the Scientific Council to reintroduce the wolves into the reserve must be followed by a study carried out by the relevant institutions to reveal the impact of such a decision, with the study to be carried out for two years.

"On December 20, 2022, wolf tracks were seen in the Hamcearca area. (...) In the two years, we must also study what blocks them. We need to know why doesn't the alpha male or female that gets here come back with the other members of the pack. Something happens, a noise, a gun, a fragmentation of the habitat," said manager Rosca.

He also said that since 2007 wolf tracks were observed in the reserve, but these were not followed by the establishment of a population in the area.

In the opinion of the APNMM head, the wolf is the only solution to keep under control the herds of jackals that cause damage to the communities in the Macinului Mountains area.

"In many areas of Europe, it has been proven that where you shot six individuals of the jackal, another 12 appear, because there are food conditions, they have no competitors. The presence of the wolf inhibits the development of the jackal population," said director Viorel Rosca.

In the recent period, several people from Tulceni who have households in the area managed by APNMM complained about the jackals.

"Those who live on the edge of the village say that once it gets dark they can't even sleep because of the jackals. They come all the way to the village," said Ion Paraschiv, from Luncavita rural town, located in the perimeter of the Macinului Mountains National Park.

The reproduction of jackals in the Macin Mountains is a common problem with the population in the Danube Delta.