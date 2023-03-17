 
     
Suceava border police catches two migrants from Syria in attempt to illegally cross border

stirileprotv.ro
poliția de frontieră

Two migrants from Syria were spotted by the Suceava border police and handed over to the Regional Centre for Accommodation and Procedures for Asylum Seekers in Radauti.

The police detected two Syrian citizens who did not justify their presence in the border area, later being handed over to the Radauti Regional Centre for Accommodation and Procedures for Asylum Seekers, told Agerpres.

The source specified that, on Thursday, at 2:00 p.m., the border police officers from the Siret Border Police Sector detected and detained two citizens of Afro-Asian origin.

Since they did not justify their presence in the border area, our colleagues took the measure of driving them to the headquarters of the border police, in order to continue the investigations.

During the checks, the border police found out that the two are Syrian citizens, aged 24 and 26, respectively.

Investigations continue in this case.

stiripesurse.ro
