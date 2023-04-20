Suceava border police finds 6 tonnes of hookah tobbacco with forged documents on Ukrainian citizen

A man with dual Romanian-Ukrainian citizenship is under criminal investigation after he was discovered to carry 6 tonnes of hookah tobacco, worth over 100,000 US dollars, in the minibus he was driving, for which he presented forged documents at the control performed on him at the Siret Border Crossing Point (PTF) by the border police together with representatives of the Romanian Customs Authority.

The Suceava Border Police informed, on Thursday, that the border policemen from PTF Siret, in cooperation with the representatives of the Romanian Customs Authority and the European Anti-Fraud Office (OLAF), completed, on Wednesday, the performance of additional checks on the documents and goods transported by a man with dual Romanian-Ukrainian citizenship, aged 46, who was driving a road vehicle, consisting of a minibus and a trailer, registered in Ukraine, told Agerpres.

The man presented himself on the way out of Romania, transporting, according to the customs documents, 600 boxes of hookah tobacco, more precisely the quantity of 6,000 kilograms.

Based on the risk analysis, the joint team made up of border police and customs workers carried out a thorough check on the documents and goods transported, on which occasion it was found that the invoices presented to the check are falsified.

The 6 tonnes of tobacco, worth 117,000 US dollars, were sized in order to continue the investigation, and the citizen in question was charged with the crime of presenting forged documents, according to the Romanian Customs Code.