Suceava County (3,272), Bucharest City (1,519) topping COVID-19 case count in Romania

Most cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus in Romania so far have been reported in Suceava County - 3,272 and Bucharest City - 1,519.

According to the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official coronavirus communication task force, there were a total of 15,588 people infected with the novel coronavirus in Romania on Monday afternoon.

The number of confirmed cases by counties, according to the reports of the National Institute of Public Health:

* Alba - 235 cases

* Arad - 679

* Arges - 179

* Bacau - 384

* Bihor - 485

* Bistrita Nasaud - 266

* Botosani - 593

* Brasov - 577

* Braila - 19

* Buzau - 66

* Caras-Severin - 109

* Calarasi - 63

* Cluj - 514

* Constanta - 251

* Covasna - 221

* Dambovita - 148

* Dolj - 145

* Galati - 514

* Giurgiu - 201

* Gorj - 78

* Harghita - 24

* Hunedoara - 565

* Ialomita - 289

* Iasi - 311

* Ilfov - 375

* Maramures - 71

* Mehedinti - 82

* Mures - 602

* Neamt - 760

* Olt - 53

* Prahova - 76

* Satu Mare - 54

* Salaj - 50

* Sibiu - 416

* Suceava - 3,272

* Teleorman - 101

* Timis - 472

* Tulcea - 88

* Vaslui - 133

* Valcea - 26

* Vrancea - 462

* Bucharest City - 1,519.

