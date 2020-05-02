 
     
Suceava County and Bucharest top the number of cases of COVID-19 registered

Suceava County and the Romanian Capital City Bucharest remain at the top of the number of cases of COVID-19 registered, with 2,881 and 1,305 illnesses respectively, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Saturday.

According to the source, there are as many as 12,732 people infected with the novel coronavirus in Romania.

The number of confirmed cases by counties, according to the reports of the National Institute of Public Health, looks as follows:

* Alba - 206

* Arad - 576

* Arges - 143

* Bacau - 250

* Bihor - 460

* Bistrita Nasaud - 203

* Botosani - 458

* Brasov - 473

* Braila - 23

* Buzau - 20

* Caras Severin - 94

* Calarasi - 51

* Cluj - 399

* Constanta - 238

* Covasna - 189

* Dambovita - 103

* Dolj - 127

* Galati - 396

* Giurgiu - 134

* Gorj - 59

* Harghita - 22

* Hunedoara - 517

* Ialomita - 191

* Iasi - 267

* Ilfov - 272

* Maramures - 74

* Mehedinti - 65

* Mures - 447

* Neamt - 512

* Olt - 42

* Prahova - 72

* Satu Mare - 54

* Salaj - 34

* Sibiu - 334

* Suceava - 2,881

* Teleorman - 102

* Timis - 466

* Tulcea - 53

* Vaslui - 116

* Valcea - 25

* Vrancea - 259

* Bucharest - 1,305.

