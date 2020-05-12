 
     
Suceava County, Bucharest City topping COVID-19 case count in Romania

Most cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus in Romania have so far been reported in Suceava County - 3,283 and Bucharest City- 1,528.

According to the Strategic Communication Group, (GCS), the official coronavirus communication task force, there are a total of 15,778 people in Romania infected with the novel coronavirus.

The number of confirmed cases by counties, according to the reports of the National Institute of Public Health:

* Alba - 250 cases

* Arad - 680

* Arges - 181

* Bacau - 388

* Bihor - 489

* Bistrita Nasaud - 272

* Botosani - 622

* Brasov - 578

* Braila - 19

* Buzau - 83

* Caras Severin - 109

* Calarasi - 64

* Cluj - 514

* Constanta - 252

* Covasna - 222

* Dambovita - 152

* Dolj - 150

* Galati - 519

* Giurgiu - 205

* Gorj - 82

* Harghita - 24

* Hunedoara - 568

* Ialomita - 296

* Iasi - 325

* Ilfov - 379

* Maramures - 71

* Mehedinti - 82

* Mures - 608

* Neamt - 773

* Olt - 51

* Prahova - 78

* Satu Mare - 54

* Salaj - 51

* Sibiu - 424

* Suceava - 3,283

* Teleorman - 106

* Timis - 472

* Tulcea - 90

* Vaslui - 135

* Valcea - 26

* Vrancea - 465

* Bucharest - 1,528.

