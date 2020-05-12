Suceava County, Bucharest City topping COVID-19 case count in Romania

Most cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus in Romania have so far been reported in Suceava County - 3,283 and Bucharest City- 1,528.

According to the Strategic Communication Group, (GCS), the official coronavirus communication task force, there are a total of 15,778 people in Romania infected with the novel coronavirus.The number of confirmed cases by counties, according to the reports of the National Institute of Public Health:* Alba - 250 cases* Arad - 680* Arges - 181* Bacau - 388* Bihor - 489* Bistrita Nasaud - 272* Botosani - 622* Brasov - 578* Braila - 19* Buzau - 83* Caras Severin - 109* Calarasi - 64* Cluj - 514* Constanta - 252* Covasna - 222* Dambovita - 152* Dolj - 150* Galati - 519* Giurgiu - 205* Gorj - 82* Harghita - 24* Hunedoara - 568* Ialomita - 296* Iasi - 325* Ilfov - 379* Maramures - 71* Mehedinti - 82* Mures - 608* Neamt - 773* Olt - 51* Prahova - 78* Satu Mare - 54* Salaj - 51* Sibiu - 424* Suceava - 3,283* Teleorman - 106* Timis - 472* Tulcea - 90* Vaslui - 135* Valcea - 26* Vrancea - 465* Bucharest - 1,528.