Suceava County, Bucharest City topping COVID-19 case count in Romania

Most cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus in Romania have so far been reported in Suceava County - 3,283 and Bucharest City- 1,528.According to the Strategic Communication Group, (GCS), the official coronavirus communication task force, there are a total of 15,778 people in Romania infected with the novel coronavirus.
The number of confirmed cases by counties, according to the reports of the National Institute of Public Health:
* Alba - 250 cases
* Arad - 680
* Arges - 181
* Bacau - 388
* Bihor - 489
* Bistrita Nasaud - 272
* Botosani - 622
* Brasov - 578
* Braila - 19
* Buzau - 83
* Caras Severin - 109
* Calarasi - 64
* Cluj - 514
* Constanta - 252
* Covasna - 222
* Dambovita - 152
* Dolj - 150
* Galati - 519
* Giurgiu - 205
* Gorj - 82
* Harghita - 24
* Hunedoara - 568
* Ialomita - 296
* Iasi - 325
* Ilfov - 379
* Maramures - 71
* Mehedinti - 82
* Mures - 608
* Neamt - 773
* Olt - 51
* Prahova - 78
* Satu Mare - 54
* Salaj - 51
* Sibiu - 424
* Suceava - 3,283
* Teleorman - 106
* Timis - 472
* Tulcea - 90
* Vaslui - 135
* Valcea - 26
* Vrancea - 465
* Bucharest - 1,528.