Suceava County, Bucharest City topping Romania's COVID-19 case count, at 3,653, 2,271,respectively

Most of the cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus in Romania have been reported so far in Suceava County - 3,653 and in Bucharest City- 2,271.

According to the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, there were a total of 20,749 people infected with the novel coronavirus in Romania as of Tuesday at noon.

The number of confirmed cases by counties, according to the reports of the National Institute of Public Health:

* Alba - 402 cases

* Arad - 698

* Arges - 287

* Bacau - 546

* Bihor - 646

* Bistrita Nasaud - 367

* Botosani - 835

* Brasov - 890

* Braila - 43

* Buzau - 225

* Caras-Severin - 112

* Calarasi - 104

* Cluj - 587

* Constanta - 300

* Covasna - 223

* Dambovita - 321

* Dolj - 243

* Galati - 641

* Giurgiu - 233

* Gorj - 158

* Harghita - 174

* Hunedoara - 638

* Ialomita - 410

* Iasi - 663

* Ilfov - 559

* Maramures - 109

* Mehedinti - 135

* Mures - 689

* Neamt - 915

* Olt - 116

* Prahova - 123

* Satu Mare - 62

* Salaj - 100

* Sibiu - 518

* Suceava - 3,653

* Teleorman - 148

* Timis - 509

* Tulcea - 158

* Vaslui - 165

* Valcea - 38

* Vrancea - 701

* Bucharest - 2,271.

