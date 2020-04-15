 
     
Suceava County, Bucharest City topping Romania's COVID-19 caseload

Most of the cases of people infected with the novel in Romania have been so far reported in Suceava County - 1,763 and Bucharest City - 824.

According to the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official coronavirus communication task force, there are a total of 7,216 people infected with the novel coronavirus in Romania.

The number of confirmed cases by counties, according to the reports of the National Public Health Institute:

* Alba - 133 cases

* Arad - 312

* Arges - 62

* Bacau - 81

* Bihor - 198

* Bistrita Nasaud - 93

* Botosani - 231

* Brasov - 270

* Braila - 16

* Buzau - 14

* Caras Severin - 57

* Calarasi - 41

* Cluj - 203

* Constanta - 163

* Covasna - 123

* Dambovita - 31

* Dolj - 55

* Galati - 229

* Giurgiu - 75

* Galati - 10

* Harghita - 7

* Hunedoara - 320

* Ialomita - 110

* Iasi - 121

* Ilfov - 135

* Maramures - 55

* Mehedinti - 22

* Mures - 243

* Neamt - 344

* Olt - 13

* Prahova - 39

* Satu Mare - 39

* Salaj - 18

* Sibiu - 120

* Suceava - 1,763

* Teleorman - 74

* Timis - 322

* Tulcea - 23

* Vaslui - 52

* Valcea - 15

* Vrancea - 160

* Bucharest City - 824.

