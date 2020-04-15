Suceava County, Bucharest City topping Romania's COVID-19 caseload

Most of the cases of people infected with the novel in Romania have been so far reported in Suceava County - 1,763 and Bucharest City - 824.

According to the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official coronavirus communication task force, there are a total of 7,216 people infected with the novel coronavirus in Romania.The number of confirmed cases by counties, according to the reports of the National Public Health Institute:* Alba - 133 cases* Arad - 312* Arges - 62* Bacau - 81* Bihor - 198* Bistrita Nasaud - 93* Botosani - 231* Brasov - 270* Braila - 16* Buzau - 14* Caras Severin - 57* Calarasi - 41* Cluj - 203* Constanta - 163* Covasna - 123* Dambovita - 31* Dolj - 55* Galati - 229* Giurgiu - 75* Galati - 10* Harghita - 7* Hunedoara - 320* Ialomita - 110* Iasi - 121* Ilfov - 135* Maramures - 55* Mehedinti - 22* Mures - 243* Neamt - 344* Olt - 13* Prahova - 39* Satu Mare - 39* Salaj - 18* Sibiu - 120* Suceava - 1,763* Teleorman - 74* Timis - 322* Tulcea - 23* Vaslui - 52* Valcea - 15* Vrancea - 160* Bucharest City - 824.