Suceava County, Bucharest City topping Romania's COVID-19 caseload

Most of the cases of people infected with the novel in Romania have been so far reported in Suceava County - 1,763 and Bucharest City - 824.According to the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official coronavirus communication task force, there are a total of 7,216 people infected with the novel coronavirus in Romania.
The number of confirmed cases by counties, according to the reports of the National Public Health Institute:
* Alba - 133 cases
* Arad - 312
* Arges - 62
* Bacau - 81
* Bihor - 198
* Bistrita Nasaud - 93
* Botosani - 231
* Brasov - 270
* Braila - 16
* Buzau - 14
* Caras Severin - 57
* Calarasi - 41
* Cluj - 203
* Constanta - 163
* Covasna - 123
* Dambovita - 31
* Dolj - 55
* Galati - 229
* Giurgiu - 75
* Harghita - 7
* Hunedoara - 320
* Ialomita - 110
* Iasi - 121
* Ilfov - 135
* Maramures - 55
* Mehedinti - 22
* Mures - 243
* Neamt - 344
* Olt - 13
* Prahova - 39
* Satu Mare - 39
* Salaj - 18
* Sibiu - 120
* Suceava - 1,763
* Teleorman - 74
* Timis - 322
* Tulcea - 23
* Vaslui - 52
* Valcea - 15
* Vrancea - 160
* Bucharest City - 824.