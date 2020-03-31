 
     
Suceava SJU: Molecular biology laboratory, for necessary analysis to diagnose COVID-19, becomes functional

The Suceava County Emergency Hospital (SJU) has, as of Tuesday, a molecular biology laboratory where the necessary analysis to diagnose the infection with COVID-19 will be processed.

According to a Suceava SJU release, sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday, the project has been carried out by a team of four specialists, a primary laboratory doctor, a chemist, a laboratory assistant - employees of the hospital and a doctor in biology with the "Stefan cel Mare" University (USV).

The quoted source mentions that the first tests have already been processed using the RT-PCR (Real time - Polymerase Chain Reaction) equipment made available by the USV, at the initiative of pro-rector Mihai Dimian. Equipment donations are expected in the next period, when the work capacity is expected to increase.

The laboratory of the hospital in Suceava was authorised to function through Order No.523/27 March, signed by Health Minister Nelu Tataru, which also includes other hospitals, most of them in Romania's university centres with medicine faculties and published in the Official Journal of Romania on 30 March.

