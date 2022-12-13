Sugar, electricity and butter, among the top increases in price this year

Sugar is in the top of the highest price increases recorded in 2022, with a price increase of 61.94% in November 2022 compared to November 2021, according to data published on Tuesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

Other foods that recorded important price increases are butter (plus 43.43%) and oil, with an increase of 40.66%, told Agerpres.

In the top of the non-food goods that recorded the highest price increases in the analyzed period were electricity, with 47.19%, gas, with a price advance of 37.63%, thermal energy, with 22.93% , and fuels, with an increase of 19.24%.

In the services sector, air transport has increased in price the most, with 23.83%, water services, sanitation - 21.54% and railway transport - 20.92%.

Telephone services became cheaper by 1.04%, this being the only reduction recorded in November this year compared to November 2021.

From month to month, in November compared to October, the most important price increases were recorded in eggs - 7.20%, other services - 5.31% and margarine 4.91%.

Last month, in terms of food products, citrus fruits and other tropical fruits became cheaper, by 3.3%, as well as other vegetables and canned vegetables, by 2.15%. Also, refrigerators and freezers became cheaper by 0.07%, this being the only reduction in non-food items. In terms of services, there is also a decrease in air transport, by 10.44%, in telephone services, by 0.27%, but also in water, sewer and sanitation services, by 0.15%.