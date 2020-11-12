Survey: 38.6% of Romanians say they would not get vaccinated against COVID-19

More than 38% of a survey respondents said they would not get vaccinated against COVID-19 if such treatment were available in the next period, according to AGERPRES.

The survey was conducted between September 25 and October 16, by the Center for Sociological Research Larics (CCSL), in partnership with the Romanian Association of International Drug Manufacturers (ARPIM) and the Institute of Political Science and International Relations (ISPRI), under the aegis of the Department of Medical Sciences of the Romanian Academy. The sample size of the survey was 1,000 people, and the maximum allowed data error was +/- 3%. The method used was that of the telephone questionnaire.

Thus, 38.6% of respondents stated that they would refuse to be vaccinated if there was a vaccine against COVID-19, 30% said they would wait a while and would be vaccinated only if they heard that people who had been administered such treatment did not have problems, 21.8% said they would be vaccinated, and 8% said they would only accept if they were explained more about this treatment.

At the same time, 44.2% thought that vaccination should be discussed for each and every person, 26.6% considered that the risks of vaccination are greater than the benefits, while 25.5% considered that the benefits of vaccination are much greater than the risks.

Of the respondents, 55.24% indicated that they generally agree with vaccines and vaccination, 35.46% said that it is suitable only in certain cases, and 8.49% said they do not agree with such treatment.

At the same time, 68.5% said they had never been vaccinated in the last five years, 11.7% said that during this time they were given a single vaccine recommended for adults, while 9.1% were vaccinated two or three times and 8% were vaccinated every year.

23.4% mentioned that they intend to get vaccinated against the flu this fall, given that 17.5% of those surveyed were vaccinated last year.

43.5% said that today's vaccines are effective, but that it is not known how safe they are, 33.7% said they are efficient and safe, 14.5% were of the opinion that vaccines are neither as effective nor as safe as they say, whilst 4.5% appreciated that they are not good from any point of view.