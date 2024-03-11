Sweden's accession proves that NATO's door remains open and together we are stronger (DefMin)

Romania firmly supports the Open Door Policy of the North Atlantic Treaty Alliance, and "Sweden's accession proves that NATO's door remains open and that together we are stronger", the Romanian Minister of Defense, Angel Tilvar said on Monday at the headquarters of the ministry, where the raising ceremony of Sweden, Romania and NATO's flags took place on the occasion of Sweden's entry into the North Atlantic Alliance.

The event took place in the presence of Minister Angel Tilvar and the ambassador of the Kingdom of Sweden to Romania, Therese Hyden, informs a press release sent to AGERPRES.

The minister of defense declared that Sweden, as a member of NATO, will equally contribute to the development of the Alliance's policies and decisions, as well as to the strengthening of the allied forces.

"The new ally brings to the NATO table a strong and well-prepared army, as well as a robust defense industry," said Angel Tilvar.

"In order to strengthen the security situation, measures to deter Russia are also needed, and Sweden's accession to the North Atlantic Alliance, together with Finland, will make substantial contributions to the integrated defense and deterrence posture on the eastern flank, ensuring coherence and unity from the Baltic Sea to the Black Sea. As a concrete example, this summer Finland will participate in enhanced air policing missions in our region, with F-18 aircraft. We are sure that with Sweden we will also identify numerous joint projects," Tilvar said.

For her part, the ambassador of the Kingdom of Sweden to Romania, Therese Hyden, stated that her country intends to live up to the expectations of all NATO allies.

We will share the same challenges, risks and responsibilities as all allied states, we will contribute with all our capabilities and we will respect the values of the Washington Treaty. With the entry into NATO, the North Atlantic Alliance will be stronger and Sweden will be safer, said the diplomat, quoted in the press release.