Romanian swimmer Robert Glinta won the 50m backstroke on Sunday at the international event Malmsten Swim Open Stockholm.

Glinta was timed 24 sec 49/100 in the final, followed by Greek Apostolos Christou, at 49/100, and Israeli David Gerchik, at 1 sec 03/100.Robert Glinta will also take the start in the 100 m backstroke event.