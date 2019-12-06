Swimming: Robert Glinta wins bronze medal in European Short Course Swimming Championships in Glasgow

Romanian athlete Robert Andrei Glinta won the bronze medal in the 100m backstroke event, on Friday, at the European Short Course Swimming Championships (25 meters), in Glasgow.Glinta, a qualified athlete at the Tokyo Olympics, scored 50 seconds 30/100, after Russian Kliment Kolesnikov, 49 seconds 09/100, and German Christian Diener, 49 seconds 94/100.
In the semifinals, Glint ranked third, with a better time than the final, 50 seconds 13/100, ahead of Russian Kliment Kolesnikov, with 49 seconds 57/100, and German Christian Diener, 50 seconds 08/100 .
Glinta's (22 years old) was world junior champion in 2015, 100m back, and won a bronze medal at the European Short Course Swimming Championships of 2017, in Copenhagen, also at 100m back, and a silver medal at the 2018 European Championships, Glasgow, 50m back.
Also on Friday, at 50 m free, Catalin Ungur was ranked 58th (22 seconds 33/100) in the series.