 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Table tennis: Darius Movileanu qualifies for semifinals of Under-19 World Championships' singles event

Digisport
Darius Movileanu campion mondial la tenis de masă

Table tennis player Darius Movileanu brought Romania a 4th medal at the World Table Tennis Championships for juniors in Rades (Tunisia), on Saturday, after qualifying for the semifinals of the Under-19 men's singles event.

Darius Movileanu defeated Japanese Hayate Suzuki in the quarters with a score of 4-3 (11-9, 12-10, 5-11, 14-12, 7-11, 8-11, 11-5), and on Sunday, in the penultimate act, he faces Chinese Yuanyu Chen, according to the website of the Romanian Table Tennis Federation.

In the quarters of the women's singles Under-19, Elena Zaharia lost to the Chinese Yi Chen 1-4 (13-11, 7-11, 3-11, 6-11, 6-11), and in the Under-19 15, Bianca Mei-Rosu also bowed in the quarters in front of the representative of China, Junlin Xiang, with 3-4 (3-11, 11-7, 4-11, 11-9, 8-11, 11-4 , 5-11).

Romania has so far won three team bronze medals, in U15 female and U19 female, as well as through Alesia Sferlea, in the Under-15 female doubles event, together with Eireen Kalaitzidou (Germany).

Romania participates in the Junior World Championships with 13 athletes in the two age categories (U15, U19), individually and in teams.

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.