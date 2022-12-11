Table tennis: Darius Movileanu qualifies for semifinals of Under-19 World Championships' singles event

Table tennis player Darius Movileanu brought Romania a 4th medal at the World Table Tennis Championships for juniors in Rades (Tunisia), on Saturday, after qualifying for the semifinals of the Under-19 men's singles event.

Darius Movileanu defeated Japanese Hayate Suzuki in the quarters with a score of 4-3 (11-9, 12-10, 5-11, 14-12, 7-11, 8-11, 11-5), and on Sunday, in the penultimate act, he faces Chinese Yuanyu Chen, according to the website of the Romanian Table Tennis Federation.In the quarters of the women's singles Under-19, Elena Zaharia lost to the Chinese Yi Chen 1-4 (13-11, 7-11, 3-11, 6-11, 6-11), and in the Under-19 15, Bianca Mei-Rosu also bowed in the quarters in front of the representative of China, Junlin Xiang, with 3-4 (3-11, 11-7, 4-11, 11-9, 8-11, 11-4 , 5-11).Romania has so far won three team bronze medals, in U15 female and U19 female, as well as through Alesia Sferlea, in the Under-15 female doubles event, together with Eireen Kalaitzidou (Germany).Romania participates in the Junior World Championships with 13 athletes in the two age categories (U15, U19), individually and in teams.