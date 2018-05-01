stiripesurse.ro

  
     
Table tennis: Romania's man team defeats Egypt in World Championship in Sweden

ovidiu ionesc tenis de masa

Romania's men team categorically defeated the Egypt's team, 3-0, on Tuesday, in Group A of the World Team Table Tennis Championships held in Halmstad (Sweden). 


The first ranked in this group is Germany, with 8 points, followed by Sweden, 7 points, Hong Kong, 6 points, Romania, 6 points, Slovenia, 5 points, and Egypt, 4 points. 

On Tuesday, 8 pm, Romania will play its last match in the group, against Hong Kong. 

The top three in each group counting for the Championships Division qualify for the next level with the four groups' winners going directly to the quarterfinals. The 4-6 ranked teams will continue to play for the 13-24 spots.

