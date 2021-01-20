Tanczos Barna: I got vaccinated because it is only solution by which we can defeat pandemic

Minister of Waters and Forestry Tanczos Barna said on Wednesday that he got vaccinated because it is the "only" solution by which we can overcome this pandemic and stressed that the vaccine is safe and effective, according to AGERPRES.

"I got vaccinated because I think it is the only way we can overcome this pandemic, I got vaccinated because the vaccine is safe and effective. I am among those who have gone through this disease. After two weeks of hospitalization and a week of home treatment I know exactly what it means to have a relatively severe form of this disease. Things happened six months ago and I got vaccinated because I know that in the long run it is the only solution by which the immune system can be prepared for a possible return of this disease," the minister stated.

He added that the vaccination program is aimed primarily at the most vulnerable and recommended that everyone register for vaccination.