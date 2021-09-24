Tanczos Barna: We are making clear steps to align to European norms - Communications Code to be approved by gov't

The interim Minister of Research, Innovation and Digitization, Tanczos Barna, stated on Friday that the draft law on the modification of normative acts in the field of electronic communications and for establishing measures to facilitate the development of electronic communications networks has completed the inter-ministerial approval procedure and it will be submitted for approval to the CSAT (Supreme Council for Country Defence), after which it will have to be approved by the Government, and by Parliament.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES, the Minister made the announcement after, on Thursday, the European Commission informed about the legal measures taken against 19 EU member states, including Romania, Agerpres.ro informs.

"As a minister, I intend to do everything possible to eliminate the infringement proceedings against Romania. Yesterday we were informed by the European Commission that we are in the second stage of the infringement procedure for delaying the communication of national measures for the transposition of European regulations. In the field of communications, this means that we have received a formal request to comply with EU law and we have 2 months to align. We will continue to work for the modernization of Romania and we are taking decisive steps towards alignment with European norms," Tanczos Barna was quoted as saying in a press release.

The same source mentions that the purpose of the draft normative act is to transpose into national legislation Directive (EU) 2018/1972 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 11 December 2018 establishing the European Electronic Communications Code, a legislative act by which all directives in the field of electronic communications were retained in a single document.