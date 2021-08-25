Tanczos, on anti-plastic ordinance: Control goes to producer and importer, not the trader

The control, based on the emergency ordinance prohibiting the placing on the market of certain disposable plastic products, goes to the producer and the importer, not to the trader, the Minister of Environment, Waters and Forestry Barna Tanczos told a Wednesday's press conference held at Victoria Palace.

"The control will be carried out, after the publication of the emergency ordinance, on the production capacities and on the imports. The stocks can be exhausted, new quantities cannot be put on the market. New quantities cannot leave the factories from Romania, they cannot be imported. The stocks that are on the market today will gradually run out and be gradually replaced by organic products. There has been no sudden transition anywhere in Europe. Everywhere the rule has been: ban on placing on the market. From that moment stocks are gradually exhausted. Nowhere in the Directive or in the other member states are there any additional fines or charges for stocks which are at the time of the entry into force of the national legislation on the market. We need to control carefully that other quantities do not enter the market," Barna Tanczos said.

At the proposal of the Ministry of Environment, Waters and Forestry, the Executive approved on Wednesday, during the Government meeting, the Ordinance that prohibits the placing on the market of certain disposable plastic products.