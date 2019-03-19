Tariceanu: Following new European Commission proposals, budget of CAP and CP, under pressure.

President of the Senate Calin Popescu-Tariceanu present on Tuesday in the interparliamentary meeting dedicated to the Common Agricultural Policy and Cohesion Policy, drew attention to the fact that following the new European Commission proposals, the budget allocated to the traditional structural policies is under pressure.

"The Common Agricultural Policy and the Cohesion Policy address the wellbeing of citizens and are designed to combat the emergence of divisions and the fragmentation effect between the various regions of the EU. However, following the new European Commission's proposals, we see the budget allocated to traditional structural policies, meant to bring added value to our citizens is under pressure. On the one hand, the budget allocated to the Common Agricultural Policy in the next Multi-Annual Financial Framework is significantly lower than the current one and its share of the total EU budget falls to about 28.5 percent, as compared to 37 percent in the current framework. On the other hand, the 'new delivery model', presented as a reform by the European Commission, of the post 2020 Common Agricultural Policy seems to be firmly connected with the new Multi-Annual Financial Framework 2021 - 2027," said Tariceanu at the meeting organized by the Chamber of Deputies in the context of the parliamentary dimension of the Romanian Presidency of the Council of the European Union.

Calin Popescu-Tariceanu said that, given the novelty factor and the envisaged budget reduction, a debate on the impact of these measures on Europe's food security and sovereignty as well as on the ecological and territorial balance is useful.

"With regard to the Cohesion Policy, a policy with positive effects appreciated by all Member States - from the Mediterranean borders to the eastern ones of the Union - the Commission also proposed a reform comprised in the next long-term EU budget, which ultimately leads to a reduction in allocated funds. We are currently analyzing the pros and cons of these changes as well as their long-term value in the unitary development of the Union," he added.

The President of the Senate brought to mind that the European Parliament in its resolution of 14 November 2018 on the Multiannual Financial Framework for 2021-2027 declared its opposition to any reduction in the level of long-standing EU policies enshrined in the treaties. The Committee of the Regions also rejected the 28 percent reduction of the rural development budget as it was considered contrary to the EU's territorial cohesion objective and opposed any reduction of EU funds for the Common Agricultural Policy post 2020. Also, in its opinion of 5 December 2018, it voiced its concern that the Commission's proposal for the Multiannual Financial Framework provides for a considerable reduction of the Cohesion Fund budget.

Tariceanu reminded that the motto of the Romanian Presidency of the EU Council is "Cohesion, a common European value", our country wishing to underline the importance of returning to the fundamental objectives of the community project.

"We therefore believe that an extended and inclusive consultation should be facilitated to properly assess the impact on existing disparities that the European Commission's proposal to reduce the Cohesion Policy budget by 10 percent in real terms as compared to the current Multiannual Financial Framework would have on the regions and the communities. It is up to the Member States, in consultation with the executive branch of the Union and the European Parliament, to find solutions to keep this budget at the level set for 2020, given that the Cohesion Policy is one of the more concrete EU policies with an impact on citizens' daily lives," he said.

The President of the Senate also advocated for the adoption of "all necessary precautions" to prevent Brexit's repercussions on farmers across the European Union.