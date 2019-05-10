Tariceanu: Glad to have had chance to put my signature on act that restored May 10 national holiday

Senate Chairman Calin Popescu-Tariceanu this Friday expressed his satisfaction for having succeeded, through the act he put his signature on a few years ago, to bring the day of May 10 back to the place it deserves, among the nation's great holidays; Tariceanu added that increasingly more Romanians should understand the role of the monarchy in the development of the nation.

"We are independent, we are a nation in its own right. All of Romania's politicians envied the great Mihail Kogalniceanu for the unparalleled privilege he had to be the first to utter this forever living sentence that sanctioned the birth of modern Romania, voted on May 8, 1877 by the Assembly of Deputies. The next day the act was signed into law by Prince Carol I, and 11 years after the monarch's arrival in the country, May 10 also became National Independence Day, which we, Romanians, have been celebrating until the communists high-handedly took over power and liquidated monarchy. (...) I didn't have Mihail Kogalniceanu's chance, but I am glad that I still had the chance to put my signature, a few years ago, in my capacity as Senate Chairman, on the act that brought back the day of May 10 to the place it deserves, among the great holidays of this nation. It would be worth it for increasingly more Romanians to understand the role of the monarchy in the development of our nation, to know about the wise kings and courageous queens who laid the foundation of the modern Romanian state," Tariceanu wrote on Facebook.He also voiced his desire to see the revival of the May 10 'Flower Battle' tradition."If I were to regret something, it's the fact that we lost the tradition of the avenue flower battles that took place on every May 10. Today, unfortunately, we have too much grown into the habit of fighting with words and even with the fists. Perhaps it wouldn't be bad to revive one day the tradition of a wonderful celebration that should fill our souls and leave the streets laid with lilac, tulips and carnations, for the Romanians to rejoice and laugh wholeheartedly. What do you say, do I wish too much?," the Senate Chairman concludes.