Tariceanu: Let's set up several polling stations where Romanians in the country can vote for 3 days

Chairman of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) Calin Popescu-Tariceanu announced that he would initiate a legislative proposal giving Romanians in the country the possibility to vote just like the ones abroad, during three days.

"I waited for the final results of the first round of elections to be published in order to have including the result from the Diaspora sanctioned. Because several lessons/conclusions are required after this result. Firstly, I am content that the solution which ALDE proposed in order to improve the voting conditions abroad, the extended voting during three days, worked. Romanians in the Diaspora have been able to cast their vote in good conditions, without queues and tensions. But now, I cannot help resuming what I've said and endorsed in the summer as well, when I discussed the draft law in Parliament: ALDE's solution has been only partially implemented, thus, creating a positive discrimination of the Romanians who live, work and study abroad," Tariceanu wrote on his Facebook page on Wednesday.He explained that the ALDE MPs will advance the idea of setting up a polling station in each county, where the voting can unfold during the same period of time as the one abroad."I've heard enough Romanians around the country dissatisfied with this situation and I believe that we should also rebalance the situation and enforce in the country, too, the possibility of voting unfolding on the same calendar as the one for the Romanians abroad. Namely, amend the electoral law in order to set up a number of polling station (several or at least one in every county) where Romanians can vote for three day or how many days it will be set out for the voting abroad. (...)," Tariceanu added.