Tariceanu says ALDE is to notify CCR for breaching Regulation when electing Melescanu at Senate helm

Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) senatorial group leader Calin Popescu-Tariceanu announced on Tuesday after the election of Teodor Melescanu at the helm of the Senate, that the party will notify the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) for the manner in which he was elected.

"I have learned the voting result and we, those in the ALDE, find that this election has been made with the violation of the provisions of the Regulation, therefore, I bring to your knowledge that this thing won't remain without consequences, we will notify the CCR and I invite all those who agree with this point of view to file their signatures on the Court notification, which we will immediately prepare," Tariceanu stated.

He stated that the ALDE group want to appoint their representative in the Standing Bureau, thus, he invited his senator colleagues to negotiations.

After the Social Democratic Party (PSD) parliamentary group proposed Teodor Melescanu as a candidate for the Senate President office, Tariceanu argued that this demarche breaches the Regulation.

"We have a very serious procedural problem, because the Senate Regulation clearly stipulates that the election of the President is being made based on the proposals forwarded by the parliamentary groups, one proposal from each group. I want you to take note that the ALDE group exercises the right to have its own proposal, which we made in the person of Ion Popa, there cannot be two proposals belonging to the same group. Mr Senator Melescanu, whom you propose, may be your candidate, with the condition of not being part of the ALDE group, because, otherwise, the regulatory provision according to which each group makes one single proposal is being breached. There cannot be two proposals belonging to the ALDE group, but only one. Please take note of this aspect," Tariceanu stated in the plenary meeting of the Senate.

Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) Senator Teodor Melescanu was elected President of the Romanian Senate in a run-off on Tuesday having garnered 73 votes for in a plenary session to his opponent Alina Gheorghiu's 59.